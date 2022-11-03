Kate Middleton set for historic appearance next week

 
Kate Middleton will be making royal history next week with her first appearance as the first female patron of the Rugby Football League, a patronage she got from Prince Harry.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Princess of Wales will be attending England rugby team’s Rugby League World Cup quarter final with Papua New Guinea on Saturday in Wigan, marking her first attendance since taking over the patronage from Prince Harry.

Kate is expected to meet the England and Papua New Guinea teams before the start of the match, and will also take part in the minute of ‘non-silence’ to mark Movember Mental Fitness Match Day to highlight the impact of silence on men’s mental health.

The Princess is also expected to meet the England women’s team after their match against Canada the same day.

Talking about Kate’s attendance, the chair of the RFL Simon Johnson said, “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL's Royal Patron.”

