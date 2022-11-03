Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ will return for Season 2

Netflix will be renewing its hit fantasy show The Sandman, based on the Neil Gaiman’s seminal DC Comics series, reported Variety.



According to The Deadline, the renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday by DC Comics’ official Twitter page. The since deleted tweet read, “The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” said Gaiman in a statement via Variety.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of ‘The Sandman’ stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news on November 3, 2022.

The series stars Tom Sturridge as the titular god of dreams, along with Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, and Mason Alexander.

The first season of the show debuted on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and it remained in the streamer’s global Top 10 list for seven weeks after its premiere.

Netflix is calling the forthcoming instalment “a continuation of ‘The Sandman’ world” which will expand in the next episodes. Episode count and story details are still being kept under wraps, per Variety.