 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles 

Dominic West is set to play the former Prince Charles in the upcoming, much anticipated season five of The Crown, which will arrive on Netflix on November 9.

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited chapter of the royal drama series, West, 53, revealed Queen Consort Camilla’s response to his casting in the role of the now Britain monarch, King Charles.

In conversation with the Radio Times magazine, West recalled an encounter with the Queen consort, 75, at a party last year.

He revealed that Camilla greeted him as ‘Your Majesty,’ a nod to his casting as her husband.

West further told the British outlet that he offered to resign as an ambassador with The Prince’s Trust, which is King Charles’ charity, after bagging a role in the Netflix series.

He claimed that the king’s team rejected the resignation and insisted on his involvement. “You do what you like, you’re an actor,” Charles’ team supposedly told the Wire star. “It’s nothing to do with us.”

“I think that’s probably how [Charles] regards it,” West said. “I’ve been in a line to shake his hand a few times, and it’s fascinating. It’s very useful to meet the character you’re playing, obviously.”

The Crown season five chronicles the royal family’s turbulent 1990s when Charles and Diana’s marriage dramatically fell apart. Besides West, Elizabeth Debicki will portray the role of Princess Diana.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day
King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch

King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch
Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two

Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two
King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side

King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side
Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols
Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut

Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut
Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam

Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam
Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports
Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release

Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release
Mindy Kaling reveals ‘scary’ encounter with stranger during pregnancy

Mindy Kaling reveals ‘scary’ encounter with stranger during pregnancy