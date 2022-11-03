WATCH: Cricket world shocked as Iftikhar Ahmed hits biggest six of T20 World Cup 2022

Iftikhar Ahmed has impressed many by hitting the biggest six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.— ICC, Twitter

Iftikhar Ahmed has impressed many by hitting the biggest six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahmed proved his mettle as a clean striker in Australian conditions during the 16 over of the match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Bowled by Lungi Ngidi with a short ball, Ahmed showed his true power and hit a six that covered a distance of 106 metres. Not only did he clear the boundary but also registered the biggest hit of the tournament so far.

The batter surpassed South Africa's David Miller, who recorded a six of 104 metres against India on Sunday.

Fans were shocked by his excellent performance and unbelievable shot. Many took to social media to praise the 32-year-old batter.

A social media user said that people had "underestimated" the player, calling him a "genuine middle-order classic batsman".

"You make jokes that he is old he can't hit big, he smashed the biggest six of the tournament."

Another called the six a "monster hit" expressing shock over the shot.

Someone reminded the internet of Ahmed's statement who had said that "hitting sixes in Australia is not a big deal for me".

Before the tournament began, Ahmed had said confidently that hitting sixes in Australia was not a problem for him. Many were happy that he proved it.

However, many mocked the right-handed batter after his poor performance in the Asian and UAE conditions.

He scored 51 off 35 balls contributing to Pakistan's 185-9 against South Africa.

Ahmed had proved his batting skill before at a crucial time during the match with India where he scored a half-century.