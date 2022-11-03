 
‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

Elizabeth Debicki is all set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming, much anticipated season five of Netflix drama series, The Crown.

Ahead of the release of fifth season, which is set to air on November 9, Debicki revealed her feelings on playing the role of late Princess of Wales and recreating her iconic ‘revenge dress.’

The Australian actress talked about the ‘pressure’ of wearing the iconic outfit, which Diana wore in 1994 at a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

“It was pressure. It’s a complex dress,” she said during Vogue’s Life in Looks series.

“I let the fittings happen around me while I thought about what the dress meant. Why this dress? She’d had it for two or three years. It was super risqué at the time.” Debicki told the outlet.

“She was claiming the space,” she said, adding, “The way she walked out of that car, the luminosity, the strength of her as that car door opened, she was so fast and so forward.”

Debicki noted, “It’s an extraordinary thing to watch. To decide what you’re saying about yourself through fashion… it was a currency – an incredibly powerful currency.”

Debicki has taken the over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin in season five. “When people in my life found out that I was going to play this part, this was the dress that everyone texted me about,” she revealed.

“That’s when I started to realize how symbolic this dress is to people,” she added.

The Crown season five chronicles the royal family’s turbulent 1990s when Charles and Diana’s marriage dramatically fell apart. Besides Debicki, Dominic West will portray the role of Prince Charles.

