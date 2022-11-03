 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Priyanka Chopra’s Miss World win labeled as ‘rigged’ by former Miss Barbados

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Leilani McConney calls Priyanka Chopra’s win rigged
Priyanka Chopra won Miss World back in 2000, but the former Miss Barbados has claimed that her win was ‘rigged.’

Former Miss Barbados Leilani McConney, who runs a YouTube channel now, shared her thoughts on how the competition was not fair. She posted a video on her channel, listing and dissecting all the reasons why the competition was biased due to unfair advantage of favoritism from organizers and sponsors.

The investigations are being carried right now yet Leilani presented a detailed synopsis on how an Indian broadcasting network sponsored the win of Chopra.

"Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year. The sponsor was also Zee TV, an Indian cable station. They sponsored the entire Miss World. Our sashes had Zee TV, and then our country." She said in the video.

She further stated, "Priyanka Chopra was the only person who was allowed to keep her sarong on. Apparently, she was using some skin tone cream to even out her skin tone, and it was still splotchy. I'm not saying that it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin-tone cream. And it didn’t work, so she didn't want to remove her sarong. So, during the actual judgement, she's literally in a dress."

Among other claims, she also stated that Priyanka Chopra was unlikable and not nice to other contestants.

