Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and their blended brood have settled into their new lives after the duo tied the knot in two gorgeous ceremonies.



An insider close to the family told Entertainment Tonight that the Marry Me star and the Argo actor are "truly living their best lives" after marriage.

"Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they've ever done," the source told the outlet. "They are over the moon in love."

"They are happier than ever, as are their families," the insider noted. "Everyone is adjusted and getting along very well. They feel very unified."

JLo shares twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Affleck is dad to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with former wife Jennifer Garner.

"They're really focused on settling down as a big family and making sure that everyone is continually comfortable and happy," the source continued.

"They're looking forward to making more memories together this holiday season, traveling, and keeping things low-key."

Meanwhile, the source revealed that "Jen Garner is supportive” when it comes to co-parenting with Affleck as she “just wants her kids to be happy."

This comes after another source told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck are planning to invite Garner and Anthony to their grand holiday party later this year.