 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read
JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read

JK Rowling seems to have a new title to work on after her much-loved series Harry Potter created buzz around the world over more than 10 years.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has recently revealed that he’s open to the “idea of working with Rowling” on another title in the “wizarding world” franchise on his company’s Q3 earning call on Thursday.

David’s comment came after he emphasised the importance of franchises like DC’s Superman, Batman and Aquaman movies as well as Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones and Sex and the City.

“We’re going to have a real focus on franchises,” said David when questioned from a media analyst about “how content will be different under Warner Bros. Discovery from the AT&T-run WarnerMedia era and before”.

“We haven’t had a ‘Superman’ movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a ‘Harry Potter’ movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years. So a focus on the franchise are what are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world,” explained David.

When asked “if he would something with Rowling on HP going forward”, to this, David responded, “What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We’re focused on franchises.”

The outlet reported at present there’s no discussions with Rowling as per source.

Meanwhile, there is no development in the wizarding world from the company’s side at the moment. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years
Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?
Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside

Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside
Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed

Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed
Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced after a workout in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced after a workout in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian looks incredible as she steps out in sporty red coat in NYC

Kim Kardashian looks incredible as she steps out in sporty red coat in NYC
'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family

'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family
Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic
King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder

King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder
Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions