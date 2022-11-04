Donald Trump crossed 'torrents of profanity' over Kate Middleton leaked pictures

Donald Trump invited King Charles and Prince William fury after commenting on Kate Middleton for sunbathing sans clothes.

According to Newsweek, Trump's comment on topless Kate Middleton were greatly objected by King Charles and Prince William.



Trump said Kate had "only herself to blame" for sunbathing in public.

Trump tweeted: "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame.

"Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!"

The 'torrents of profanity' comment made by the royal was made by The Clarence House butler, claims the author. .

