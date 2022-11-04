Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'

'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2' is all set to release on Amazon Prime on November 9

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has refused to watch son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming web series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2.

During the interview, Abhishek revealed that everyone in the family is excited about the second season except his mother. He added: “The true testimony that we have made a good thriller is that my mother refuses to watch it. She was like ‘nahi mujhe ye sab nahi dekhna hai’ she gets scared.”

“My family will wait till midnight of November 8 to watch it, barring my mother. My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn’t like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens, said the Delhi 6 actor.”

On the other hand, Bachchan Jr also shared the reaction of father Amitabh Bachchan on Breathe 2. Abhishek revealed that his father binge-watched the first season of the show. Also shared that he is currently in the good books of his father in terms of performances.

“We’ve been busy promoting and he gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He’s invested and excited, he remarked.”

As per PinkVilla, Abhishek Bachchan’s starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 is set to release on Amazon Prime on November 9th. The show also features: Ivana Kaur, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher.