 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
Jennifer Aniston fearful Matthew Perry will spill secrets about Brad Pitt split during book tour

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Jennifer Aniston fears that her Friends co-star Matthew Perry will spill secrets about her headline-making divorce from Brad Pitt during book tour.

The Morning Show star along with other cast members are reportedly anxious that the 17 Again actor will be forced to talk about stuff that happened behind the scenes on the hit comedy sitcom.

An insider told Heat Magazine, “The word is that Matthew’s gone fairly easy on them in the memoir, but there’s the looming worry about what he’ll say on this tour, where the questions will be just as much about what happened off-set.”

“The brutal reality is that people are going to want the juice over what went on behind the scenes at Central Perk, so Matthew is under pressure to deliver on that. In the build-up to this release, the cast have been talking it over and bracing themselves for how they’ll handle any drama Matthew may throw at them,” the source added.

Even though Perry lauded Aniston for her support at the time when he struggled with drug addiction ahead of his memoir release, she is worried that he might not keep things to himself during his upcoming book tour.

“Nobody is depriving Matthew of the right to tell his story on his own terms, but there’s some concern,” the insider shared. “Jen is relieved that he’s being kind towards her and how supportive she was back in the day, but she’s nervous he could delve into what she was going through with Brad.”

“The Friends cast are a private, tight crew, and have had this philosophy that whatever happens on the set needs to stay right there. If Matthew blows this code they all agreed to follow, then they’ll be disappointed.”


