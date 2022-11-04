Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to return to a ‘passion project’ that she once had to give up to start a royal life with Prince Harry, according to The Sun.



According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex might be gearing up to return to blogging by relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she previously shut down after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan is currently seeking to trademark the name ‘The Tig’, with her application currently ‘under examination’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO).

As per the outlet, Meghan first launched the trademark claim last year, but the request was rejected by the USTPO about six months ago, citing unsigned paperwork and the description of the blog being ‘too broad’.

These issues have now reportedly been solved by Meghan’s legal aid Danielle Weiss, and Meghan is now seeking a trademark for the name in five areas; if granted, Meghan will own the name ‘The Tig’ in areas of travel, interior design, food preparation, health and wellness, and personal relationships.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan ran her blog The Tig from 2014 to 2017, and was forced to close it down when she started dating Prince Harry; she has earlier described it as her ‘passion project’.