 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’
Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’

Selena Gomez talked about her crush on her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Cole Sprouse in her forthcoming documentary.

The Only Murders in the Building star could be seen visiting her childhood home in Texas where she goes into the closet to see if Cole’s name is still written there.

"I had a crush on Cole and Dylan Sprouse, so I'd come in my closet and I would write things down,” Selena says in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

"I'm sorry, Cole, if you ever see this!" the actor-singer jokingly adds as she see Cole’s name written inside the closet with a heart encircling it.

Selena was asked if Cole knows about her sweet crush on him on the red carpet of her film premiere to which she replied, "He doesn't [know about that] I'm sure. But it was honest."

"I think he's adorable," she told Variety. "But yeah I hope he doesn't think I'm a weirdo."

The upcoming film on Selena's life will offer insight into her mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, ‘a lot of people saw something’

Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, ‘a lot of people saw something’
Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’
Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen

Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen
Henry Cavill says he was cautiously optimistic about his return to Superman

Henry Cavill says he was cautiously optimistic about his return to Superman
Nike suspends links with Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic backlash

Nike suspends links with Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic backlash
Selena Gomez ‘haunted’ by Justin Bieber and ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez ‘haunted’ by Justin Bieber and ‘Lose You To Love Me’
'Enola Holmes 2' actress Millie Bobby Browns admits 'deep-rooted fear' to film 'Stranger Things'

'Enola Holmes 2' actress Millie Bobby Browns admits 'deep-rooted fear' to film 'Stranger Things'
Keanu Reeves in 'shock' after Matthew Perry’s memoir

Keanu Reeves in 'shock' after Matthew Perry’s memoir
Victoria Beckham 'fears' after Brooklyn, David Beckham will 'leave her too'

Victoria Beckham 'fears' after Brooklyn, David Beckham will 'leave her too'
Prince Harry told to stop sharing 'bed' with Netflix: 'Not the best idea'

Prince Harry told to stop sharing 'bed' with Netflix: 'Not the best idea'
Melon Music Awards discloses artist nominees list for 2022

Melon Music Awards discloses artist nominees list for 2022
Meghan Markle loved 'free gifts' to support 'luxury' image for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle loved 'free gifts' to support 'luxury' image for Prince Harry