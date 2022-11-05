Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’

Selena Gomez talked about her crush on her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Cole Sprouse in her forthcoming documentary.

The Only Murders in the Building star could be seen visiting her childhood home in Texas where she goes into the closet to see if Cole’s name is still written there.

"I had a crush on Cole and Dylan Sprouse, so I'd come in my closet and I would write things down,” Selena says in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

"I'm sorry, Cole, if you ever see this!" the actor-singer jokingly adds as she see Cole’s name written inside the closet with a heart encircling it.

Selena was asked if Cole knows about her sweet crush on him on the red carpet of her film premiere to which she replied, "He doesn't [know about that] I'm sure. But it was honest."

"I think he's adorable," she told Variety. "But yeah I hope he doesn't think I'm a weirdo."

The upcoming film on Selena's life will offer insight into her mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday.