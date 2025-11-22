Robert Redford’s daughter slams fake AI tributes after father’s death

Robert Redford's daughter has confirmed that her family has not yet held a public funeral for the legendary actor amid a slew of fake AI tributes.

On Thursday, Amy Redford took to her Instagram handle to speak out against the fake funerals and tributes circulating online.

“There have been multiple AI versions of funerals, tributes, and quotes from members of my family that are fabrications,” Amy began the lengthy note.

The actress further penned, “Renderings of my Dad, who clearly has no say, and depictions of my family that do not represent anyone in a positive light are extra challenging during a difficult time.”

“We are grieving together, and we are all in support of one another,” she continued.

Talking about the use of AI in perpetuating lies, The Guitar star said, "I simply ask, what if this was you? Let that be your guidepost. Let human authenticity live, inspire, and be the connective tissue we all crave."

Amy clarified that a "public funeral for her father has not been held," and the family is "working out our plans for a memorial in the future."

“Every family should have the ability to mourn, represent the person they lost, and pay homage in the way that fits their values and family culture best," added Amy.

For those unversed, Robert passed away on September 16, 2025. He was 89.