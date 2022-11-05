 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans mull canceling weddings amid Taylor Swift tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Fans mull canceling weddings amid Taylor Swift tour
Fans mull canceling weddings amid Taylor Swift tour

Taylor Swift is set for a music tour after a hiatus of five years, but the singer's fans are anxious over their weddings on the same tour dates, according to Rolling Stones.

"I am feeling so sorry for any millennial woman out there who just found out their wedding date is one of these," said TikTok user @emdoodlesandstuff in a video posted yesterday, gesturing at a list of dates for Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras Tour."

"Taylor Swift is finally going on tour," said a tearful woman named Jessica Ingersoll in her own TikTok, featuring the tour dates. "But I live in Seattle, and that's my wedding day." She pointed to July 22, when Swift will perform at the city's Lumen Field. "Come on. What are the chances of that?"

"Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??", she captioned.

Many brides-to-be realize the likelihood of their members of the marriage party having the hassle of showing up at the wedding or attending the singer's jam-packed concert.

While several fans sprung into crisis mode, others sighed in relief upon learning that their marriage dates were not on Swift's schedule. Some even factor this scenario into their planning, underlining the value of obsessive foresight.

One fan wrote, "i can’t believe people who have been planning their weddings for months are now debating moving the date because there’s a taylor swift concert that day…what the hell is the debate?? no wedding could be that important."

While another commented, Watching my coworker's wedding slowly fall apart because she's getting married in the middle of Taylor Swift's tour."


More From Entertainment:

William, Kate adapt ‘different’ approach on ‘royal engagements’

William, Kate adapt ‘different’ approach on ‘royal engagements’

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles
Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear

Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear
Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'

Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'
King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula

King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula
Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?

Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?
‘Self-pitying’ Prince Harry ‘not worth’ people’s money: ‘So controversial’

‘Self-pitying’ Prince Harry ‘not worth’ people’s money: ‘So controversial’
Camilla’s ex is the real reason she fell back into Charles’ arms

Camilla’s ex is the real reason she fell back into Charles’ arms

‘King Charles ‘casting away’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fancy pants title’?

‘King Charles ‘casting away’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fancy pants title’?
King Charles, William, Harry 'exploded' at Donald Trump's remarks on Kate Middleton's photos: report

King Charles, William, Harry 'exploded' at Donald Trump's remarks on Kate Middleton's photos: report
Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough

Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough