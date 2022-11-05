Fans mull canceling weddings amid Taylor Swift tour

Taylor Swift is set for a music tour after a hiatus of five years, but the singer's fans are anxious over their weddings on the same tour dates, according to Rolling Stones.

"I am feeling so sorry for any millennial woman out there who just found out their wedding date is one of these," said TikTok user @emdoodlesandstuff in a video posted yesterday, gesturing at a list of dates for Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras Tour."

"Taylor Swift is finally going on tour," said a tearful woman named Jessica Ingersoll in her own TikTok, featuring the tour dates. "But I live in Seattle, and that's my wedding day." She pointed to July 22, when Swift will perform at the city's Lumen Field. "Come on. What are the chances of that?"

"Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??", she captioned.

Many brides-to-be realize the likelihood of their members of the marriage party having the hassle of showing up at the wedding or attending the singer's jam-packed concert.

While several fans sprung into crisis mode, others sighed in relief upon learning that their marriage dates were not on Swift's schedule. Some even factor this scenario into their planning, underlining the value of obsessive foresight.

One fan wrote, "i can’t believe people who have been planning their weddings for months are now debating moving the date because there’s a taylor swift concert that day…what the hell is the debate?? no wedding could be that important."

While another commented, Watching my coworker's wedding slowly fall apart because she's getting married in the middle of Taylor Swift's tour."



