Saturday Nov 05 2022
Prince Harry ‘taking advantage’ of the Royal Family: ‘Knows they can’t move’

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly taking advantage of the Royal Family and ‘knows’ they can’t move.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these shocking insights in her most recent interview for Express UK.

She began by referencing Prince Harry’s potential attacks against the Royal Family and referenced “He knows full well his family won't attack him in return.”

“He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for - so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back?”

For those unversed, the Spare memoir is going to be published on January 10, 2023.”

