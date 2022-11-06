Aaron Carter had bitter ties with brother Nick Carter before sudden death

Aaron Carter, former teen idol who passed away on November 5th, 2022, had difficult relationship with his siblings, especially with older brother, Nick Carter, and his late sister Leslie Carter.

According to Page Six, the brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early 00s, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act.

In September 2019, Nick Carter and sister Angel Carter filed a restraining order against Aaron. Nick claimed that Aaron had the intention of killing his then-pregnant wife, the outlet detailed.

Aaron then responded to the matter via Twitter. “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.

He subsequently then went on a social media rant. “I’ll be just fine without them,” Aaron wrote via Twitter. “They need to leave me alone. Michael Jackson told me this was gonna happen and he was right.”

In another tweet, in which Aaron shared an old clip from the reality TV show House of Carters in which himself and his brother argued in front of the cameras. Aaron wrote, “LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life,” he claimed. “And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth.”

On his relationship with his late sister Leslie, the Fool's Gold singer accused her of sexually abusing him over a three-year period in 2019, reported the outlet.

“It runs in the family. I never wanted to tell anyone this. But I have too [sic]…,” Aaron claimed in a series of tweets. “My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. … My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications.”

Leslie died of a drug overdose in 2012 when she was only 25.

He alleged, “I was absused [sic] not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused [sic] me my whole life.”

Despite the allegations, the singer got a big blue butterfly tattoo on his forehead to honour his sister Leslie. Every time I see a blue butterfly… she loved blue, it was her favourite colour,” he wrote via Instagram in March. “She had the most beautiful icy blue eyes in the world.”

Upon the news of the singer’s death, a spokesperson representing Aaron shared the “family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles.”

“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."