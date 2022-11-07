 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Prince Harry needs an intervention: ‘He’s breaking down’

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly is in dire need of a staged intervention as experts warn its time to “put grievances aside.”

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton offered these claims in his new piece for the Mail Online.

He began by telling the outlet, “There comes a moment in every toxic relationship where friends and family of the wronged party must put their own grievances aside to save their loved one from a life of misery.”

“That time has now come for Prince Harry’s relatives,” Mr Wootton added.

Before concluding he also urged the rest of the Firm to let go of grudges because “An intervention should be staged, no matter the limited likelihood of success, to try and protect the troubled Duke and talk to the couple to sort out fact from fiction.”

