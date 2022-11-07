Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugging off age gap

Singer Cher breaks the news of her relationship with music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter, as per Daily Mail.

The Grammy winner, 76, opened up that she is treated 'like a queen' by her 36-year-old flame as she gushed about Edwards in several messages.

The Believe singer introduced Alexander to her family and brushed off the 40-year age gap between the duo, saying, 'Love doesn't know math.'

A fan of Cher asked her to confirm rumours of her relationship. The singer did with several emojis and said she met the music producer amid Paris Fashion Week the previous month.

Alexander is best known for his relationship with Ye's ex Amber Rose, with whom he has a three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Earlier, Amber leveled accusations against the producer of having multiple affairs with close to 12 people, which Alexander later admitted cheated on her.

But Cher ignored fans' concerns by saying, 'I'm in love, not blinded by it.'





