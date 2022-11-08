Netflix: 20 best movies for kids right now

Netflix top movies for children

Netflix has a catalog full of fun movies that kids can watch. Not just kids but entire families can watch these movies on a family night. Here are the top 20 picks.





Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

The Bad Guys (2022)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Enola Holmes (2020) Home (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Labyrinth (1986)

A Little Princess (1995)

Megamind (2010)

Mirai (2018)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

A Monster Calls (2016)

Paddington (2014)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

The Sea Beast (2022)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)

Sing 2 (2021)

The Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)

Wendell & Wild (2020) The Willoughbys (2020)





