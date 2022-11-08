Netflix: 20 best movies for kids right now

Netflix has a catalog full of fun movies that kids can watch. Not just kids but entire families can watch these movies on a family night. Here are the top 20 picks.
- Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)
- The Bad Guys (2022)
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Enola Holmes (2020)
- Home (2015)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- A Little Princess (1995)
- Megamind (2010)
- Mirai (2018)
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Paddington (2014)
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- The Sea Beast (2022)
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)
- Sing 2 (2021)
- The Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)
- Wendell & Wild (2020)
- The Willoughbys (2020)