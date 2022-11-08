 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix: 20 best movies for kids right now

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Netflix top movies for children
Netflix top movies for children

Netflix has a catalog full of fun movies that kids can watch. Not just kids but entire families can watch these movies on a family night. Here are the top 20 picks.


  1. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)
  2. The Bad Guys (2022)
  3. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  4. Enola Holmes (2020)
  5. Home (2015)
  6. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
  7. Labyrinth (1986)
  8. A Little Princess (1995)
  9. Megamind (2010)
  10. Mirai (2018)
  11. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)
  12. A Monster Calls (2016)
  13. Paddington (2014)
  14. Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
  15. The Sea Beast (2022)
  16. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)
  17. Sing 2 (2021)
  18. The Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)
  19. Wendell & Wild (2020)
  20. The Willoughbys (2020)


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle lack 'authentic friendship'
Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day

Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day
Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'

Netflix renews Ryan Murphy's 'Monster', 'The Watcher'
King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed

King Charles, Prince Andrew's meeting details revealed
Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle
Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California
Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list

Netflix movies for Tom Hanks fans: Check out the top 10 list
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours