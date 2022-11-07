 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Johnny Depp was seen out for the first time since splitting from British lawyer Joelle Rich.

His romance with the privately-educated mother-of-two, 37, supposedly began during his highly publicised court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.

The pair were seen shooting each other tender glances during his court case this spring and Rich was spotted travelling to court with Depp by car.

Johnny was seen saying hello to fans standing outside the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, where he was performing on his music tour with Jeff Beck in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Cutting a dapper figure, the actor and musician, 59, gave doted listeners a warm welcome before he left the venue.

The Edward Scissorhands actor wore a grey fedora hat with brown braided string around the base.

Photo credits: DailyMail
He wore an off-white striped shirt with rolled-up sleeves, showcasing his many tattoos, and a grey waistcoat with black buttons.

When news of the liaison between Johnny and his now ex-lover Joelle Rich broke last month, it was said that they enjoyed 'off the scale chemistry.

However there was no sign of the actor when Rich attended a family wedding in Ibiza last weekend and sources in New York believe that Depp's relationship was fizzling out — and may actually already be over.


