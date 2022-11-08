 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Trailer, Release date, Cast, and Plot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer is out
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer is out

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery which is slated to release worldwide on December 23, 2022.

The Glass Onion is a follow-up of Rian Johnson’s directed film Knives Out. The first movie which was released in 2019, received unexpected success from both viewers and critics.

As a result, Netflix and Rian Johnson agreed to a massive contract for the rights to two new sequels.

The upcoming Daniel Craig-starrer film is about a renowned southern American investigator Benoit Blanc who travels to Greece to solve his next case.

A new cast of eccentric individuals departs for a vacation on tech tycoon Miles Bron's Greek island in this murder mystery movie. Blanc is enlisted to assist in solving the case after one of them turns up dead.

Cast:

  • Daniel Craig
  • Edward Norton
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Kathryn Hahn
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Jessica Henwick
  • Madelyn Cline
  • Kate Hudson
  • Dave Bautista

Check out the trailer:

File footage



