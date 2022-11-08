 
Kate Middleton's outfits during recent outings fuel pregnancy rumours

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has fueled pregnancy rumours with her recent outings in full-length outfits.

After spending time with their three kids during the children's time off from school, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Scarborough last week to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

Kate, 41, rocked a sumptuous beige overcoat layered over a turtleneck knitted jumper featuring long sleeves, She finished it with a tan Boden belt, looking super stylish amid speculations that Kate Middleton is pregnant with baby number four.

The Princess wore her hair down loose with a side parting and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

During her another appearance at Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final this week the Princess also wore the overcoat.

The 41-year-old Princess was looking smashing in a red bespoke coat with a burgundy knit, pleated skirt. She also held an umbrella to protect herself from the rain, styling her brown hair in her signature loose waves.

There are speculations that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is pregnant with baby number four. 

