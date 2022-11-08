'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still

The much-awaited look of Dr. Hasnat and Princess Diana from Netflix’s acclaimed royal series, The Crown, has been revealed and fans cannot stop gushing.



Pakistan’s well-acclaimed actor Humayun Saeed, essaying the iconic role of British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat can be seen having a candid conversation with on-screen Diana in a new still and it has already managed to captivate the audience with their amazing chemistry.

Previously Saeed’s exclusive first look was also shared by Variety. Speaking to the outlet, the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor said, “Dr. Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites. He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana towards him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”



Saeed continued, “I haven’t played a real-life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility.”

Saeed has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of the royal series.

Princess Diana’s friendship with Khan will be depicted in the fifth season of The Crown, which is set to release on November 9, 2023.