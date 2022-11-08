 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

The Crown: Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still
'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still

The much-awaited look of Dr. Hasnat and Princess Diana from Netflix’s acclaimed royal series, The Crown, has been revealed and fans cannot stop gushing.

Pakistan’s well-acclaimed actor Humayun Saeed, essaying the iconic role of British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat can be seen having a candid conversation with on-screen Diana in a new still and it has already managed to captivate the audience with their amazing chemistry.

Previously Saeed’s exclusive first look was also shared by Variety. Speaking to the outlet, the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor said, “Dr. Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites. He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana towards him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”

Saeed continued, “I haven’t played a real-life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility.”

The Crown: Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still

Saeed has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of the royal series.

Princess Diana’s friendship with Khan will be depicted in the fifth season of The Crown, which is set to release on November 9, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’
Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'

Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'
David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira
‘The Crown’ star Imelda Staunton insists season 5 treads a ‘truthful line’

‘The Crown’ star Imelda Staunton insists season 5 treads a ‘truthful line’
Kate Middleton's outfits during recent outings fuel pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton's outfits during recent outings fuel pregnancy rumours
Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours
Kylie Jenner gives 90s vibes in figure-hugging gown as she attends CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner gives 90s vibes in figure-hugging gown as she attends CFDA Fashion Awards
Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from

Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from
The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book

The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book