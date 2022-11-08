Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan recently shared health update on his rare disease, called as Vestibular Hypofunction.



A few days ago, the Student of the Year star opened up during India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, where he revealed that he’s suffering from health condition which involves inner ear’s balance system is unable to function properly”.

“The minute we opened doors; don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed?” said Varun.

The Badlapur actor shared, “I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my movie JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself.”

Talking about his disease, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star explained, “I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”

“We are just running in this race; nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose why we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs,” he commented.

Following this news, the actor’s fans expressed their concerns over his health condition, which is why, Varun took to Twitter on Monday evening and said he’s “doing much better”.

“Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent,” wrote the actor.

Varun tweeted, “To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in upcoming movies including Bhediya and Bawaal.