 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis
Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan recently shared health update on his rare disease, called as Vestibular Hypofunction.

A few days ago, the Student of the Year star opened up during India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, where he revealed that he’s suffering from health condition which involves inner ear’s balance system is unable to function properly”.

“The minute we opened doors; don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed?” said Varun.

The Badlapur actor shared, “I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my movie JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself.”

Talking about his disease, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star explained, “I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”

“We are just running in this race; nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose why we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs,” he commented.

Following this news, the actor’s fans expressed their concerns over his health condition, which is why, Varun took to Twitter on Monday evening and said he’s “doing much better”.

“Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent,” wrote the actor.

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun tweeted, “To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan.”

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in upcoming movies including Bhediya and Bawaal

More From Showbiz:

Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Humayun Saeed all set to attend the premiere of 'The Crown season 5'

Humayun Saeed all set to attend the premiere of 'The Crown season 5'
Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’

Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover
Rabia Anum makes sudden departure from morning show: Here’s why

Rabia Anum makes sudden departure from morning show: Here’s why
Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2
Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look

Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look
Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters

Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 3 crore on Day 3

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 3 crore on Day 3
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 3 days

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 3 days
Ayan Mukerjee reveals he made changes in Alia Ranbir's love story for Brahmastra's OTT release

Ayan Mukerjee reveals he made changes in Alia Ranbir's love story for Brahmastra's OTT release