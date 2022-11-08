 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name as she detailed her 'empowering' marriage in a candid cover shoot with Vogue magazine. 

The Marry Me star tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas back in July and the following month they enjoyed another lavish three-day wedding extravaganza at her new husband's $8.9 million Georgia estate.

It was a love story for the ages, with the couple - affectionately known as Bennifer - rekindling their romance two decades after their first failed engagement.

With their romance far from traditional, J Lo explained that their marriage is also a modern affair, revealing that she's 'proud' to take on her husband's last name and that she finds the move 'empowering', yet bizarrely suggesting that the token 'doesn't have any romance to it'.

She explained: 'People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that.

'I don't think that's a problem... It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life
Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded

Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded
Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s bond with Jennifer Garner
Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse
Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures

Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures
Sylvester Stallone reflects on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone reflects on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'

Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'
'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still

'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still
Rihanna reacts to new album rumors amid Super Bowl 2023 performance

Rihanna reacts to new album rumors amid Super Bowl 2023 performance
Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’