 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'Diana's magic' on Australia trip: Expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believed their marriage and public life was blessed by Princess Diana.

In their debut trip to Australia in 2018, the couple garnered love from the locals with their amicable personalities.

Amid visiting several landmarks, Harry and Meghan believed the spirit of Diana was with them.

Journalist Tom Bower writes in his book: "The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic. Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public's affection after years of work.

"Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow," noted Bower.

The couple eventually left their royal duties and moved out of UK to persue a private life.

More From Entertainment:

Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance

Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance
Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary

Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary
Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case
Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics
Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment

Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment
‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman
Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere
Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?
Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date

Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date
Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West