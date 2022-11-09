Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'Diana's magic' on Australia trip: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believed their marriage and public life was blessed by Princess Diana.

In their debut trip to Australia in 2018, the couple garnered love from the locals with their amicable personalities.

Amid visiting several landmarks, Harry and Meghan believed the spirit of Diana was with them.

Journalist Tom Bower writes in his book: "The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic. Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public's affection after years of work.

"Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow," noted Bower.

The couple eventually left their royal duties and moved out of UK to persue a private life.