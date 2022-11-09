Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance

Alanis Morissette dicthed her performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night, November 5th, 2022.

The singer was to perform a duet on the classic hit You’re So Vain with Olivia Rodrigo to pay tribute to inductee Carly Simon.

While Morissette was present at the rehearsals, she did not appear for the main event. The singer took to Instagram to post her statement citing ‘anti-women sentiment’ in the industry, via Variety.

“There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there,” she wrote, name-checking most of the female artists who were honoured, presented or performed on the show. (Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox was also among the night’s performing inductees.)

However, she continued, “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

The singer concluded, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on. :)”