Exclusive: Humayun Saeed on ‘unfinished’ love story of Princess Diana, Dr Hasnat Khan

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022
Princess Diana- the world’s most famous woman- might have spent her final days with millionaire boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed, but historians believe that even during the final hours ahead of her death, the Princess of Wales was deeply in love with a Pakistani heart surgeon.
Dr. Hasnat Khan, was not one of Diana’s many fleeting relationships; he was her ‘one true love,’ in her own words.
The couple’s romance is widely unspoken of. It had always been low profile and discreet, even as it progressed in the late 1990s. Their story, however, gained limelight after Netflix decided to lay bare the fallout of Di’s marriage to Charles in The Crown season five.
Amid all this, Pakistani superstar, Humayun Saeed, sent fans in a tizzy as he confirmed his role as Dr Hasnat Khan in the upcoming installment of the show.
With The Crown season five all set to shed light on the explosive life of the former Princess of Wales, makers are tipped to showcase how Diana found love in ‘Mr. Wonderful.’
This is perhaps the first time a Pakistani local has been given the opportunity to play the role of Dr Hasnat Khan on-screen. Naturally, Humayun realises the pressure on his shoulders.
Speaking exclusively to Geo News about this rare yet exciting representation, Humayun talked about his nervousness.
"I feel until now no one really went out and showcased our artists to directors, producers and casting agents internationally. Hamid Hussain, who is my talent agent, took this first step and helped create awareness about actors from Pakistan."
He adds: “Internationally all artists have talent agents who manage them and get them auditions. We did not have this until now. Hopefully, now that so many Pakistani actors have worked internationally there will be more aware and this will open up more opportunities for the industry.”
Humayun understands that the character he plays in The Crown is the polar opposite of Princess Diana. He, however, believes it to be the binding factor between the two.
“While researching about Dr. Hasnat I realised he was the total opposite of Princess Diana. He is an ordinary looking man who was very simple and an introvert. I feel this simplicity and inner innocence attracted Princess Diana towards him,” he confesses.
In her own words, Diana admitted to her healer, Simone Simmons, that she was completely smitten by Hasnat’s “dark-brown velvet eyes" and his infectious persona.
Further into the discussion, Humayun draws from his on-screen role to touch upon Dr Hasnat's profound affection for Diana.
"When two people are together there will be empathy and care, that I feel is a part of every relationship, says Humayun."
Humayun's take on Princess Diana's romance is much similar to what real-life Dr Hasnat confessed in a 2004 interview.
“I found Diana very down to earth, and she made everyone feel at ease,” said the Pashtun.
Despite the abrupt ending of Dr Hasnat and Princess Diana's love story with the latter's accident in 1997, admirers over the years have wondered if things would be different for the couple, had the mother-of-two survived.
Answering this question in the early 2000s, real-life Dr Hasnat fondly spoke of his bond with the Princess.
“I think that if Diana were alive today, we would have remained very good friends, whatever she did and whomever she was with,” Hasnat confessed. “I do not know what Diana was like in other relationships but she protected me very well.”