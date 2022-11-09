Exclusive: Humayun Saeed on ‘unfinished’ love story of Princess Diana, Dr Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana- the world’s most famous woman- might have spent her final days with millionaire boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed, but historians believe that even during the final hours ahead of her death, the Princess of Wales was deeply in love with a Pakistani heart surgeon.

Dr. Hasnat Khan, was not one of Diana’s many fleeting relationships; he was her ‘one true love,’ in her own words.

The couple’s romance is widely unspoken of. It had always been low profile and discreet, even as it progressed in the late 1990s. Their story, however, gained limelight after Netflix decided to lay bare the fallout of Di’s marriage to Charles in The Crown season five.

Amid all this, Pakistani superstar, Humayun Saeed, sent fans in a tizzy as he confirmed his role as Dr Hasnat Khan in the upcoming installment of the show.

With The Crown season five all set to shed light on the explosive life of the former Princess of Wales, makers are tipped to showcase how Diana found love in ‘Mr. Wonderful.’

This is perhaps the first time a Pakistani local has been given the opportunity to play the role of Dr Hasnat Khan on-screen. Naturally, Humayun realises the pressure on his shoulders.



Speaking exclusively to Geo News about this rare yet exciting representation, Humayun talked about his nervousness.



"I feel until now no one really went out and showcased our artists to directors, producers and casting agents internationally. Hamid Hussain, who is my talent agent, took this first step and helped create awareness about actors from Pakistan."

