Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor

Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre says she "may have been mistaken" about accusing Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of sex trafficking.

Giuffre dropped her longstanding lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday, saying she might have been wrong when she accused the former lawyer for convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein of assaulting her when she was a Florida teenager.

Giuffre, Dershowitz announced in a joint statement that the multiple defamation lawsuits they had filed against each other over the years had all been resolved and dropped.

The statement said all pending litigation had been dismissed with prejudice, meaning the cases can't be refiled. The resolution involves no payment by either side, according to the statement.

"I'm thrilled," Dershowitz told USA TODAY in a phone interview. "And I'm grateful. She finally has admitted she may have mistaken me for somebody else in identifying me."

