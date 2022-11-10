BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK's second studio album Born Pink once again climbed back up on numerous Billboard charts nearly two months after its debut.

On November 10, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Born Pink successfully maintained its position at No. 93 on Billboard 200 United States album chart for this week.

Recently, BLACKPINK's Born Pink soared at No. 1 back in September, and they made history as the first female K-pop artist to hold the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Born Pink also climbed back up to No. 13 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 14 on the Top Album Sales chart.

In addition, the hit pre-release single Pink Venom by BLACKPINK also continued to do well this week, peaking at No. 11 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 38 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 61 on the Global 200.