 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with Born Pink
BLACKPINK notches record spot on Billboard charts with 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK's second studio album Born Pink once again climbed back up on numerous Billboard charts nearly two months after its debut.

On November 10, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Born Pink successfully maintained its position at No. 93 on Billboard 200 United States album chart for this week.

Recently, BLACKPINK's Born Pink soared at No. 1 back in September, and they made history as the first female K-pop artist to hold the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Born Pink also climbed back up to No. 13 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 14 on the Top Album Sales chart.

In addition, the hit pre-release single Pink Venom by BLACKPINK also continued to do well this week, peaking at No. 11 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 38 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 61 on the Global 200.

More From Entertainment:

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth
Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list

Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list
50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again

50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again
Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony
Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility

Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility
Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule

Tan France opens up about fatherhood amid busy schedule
Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’

Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’
Princess Diana wanted Queen rule to 'survive': 'Here to support mama'

Princess Diana wanted Queen rule to 'survive': 'Here to support mama'
(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 2022

(G)I-DLE, IVE, New Jeans dazzle audience at Melon Music Awards 2022
'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'

'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'
Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident