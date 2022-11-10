 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla shows 'actual fear' as egging incident reminds of Diana 'haunt'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla was shocked and disturbed amid King Charles III egging incident.

Body language expert Judi James reveals Camilla could not contain her reaction when a 23-year-old student hurled eggs at her husband.

Speaking to Mirror, Judi said: "Charles has already shown his credentials as a man who keeps his cool under even extreme attack as he once brushed off an on-stage rush by a gunman with the body language signals of nothing more than a calm determination to get on with the job.

"Camilla however does react and her body language suggests wariness that extends to actual fear.

"Her mouth stretches and dips at the corner and she keeps glancing backwards as though scared of more missiles.

"The noise the crowd are making seems to be cries of support but they blend to make a rather frightening screeching noise."

She added: "I wonder whether this event triggers the Imposter Syndrome in Camilla especially. It occurred in York, which should be full of royal fans, and it has happened just as she has taken over the role of Queen.

"This was a controversial upgrade and although the couple used stealth and the advantage of time to re-brand Camilla to grow her popularity and gradual acceptance from the public, the ghost of those early years after Diana died must still haunt her, making her especially vulnerable to any criticism or ‘attacks’ like this."

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’: Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her ‘secret tapes’

‘The Crown’: Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her ‘secret tapes’

Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Original show creator teases live-action movie

Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Original show creator teases live-action movie
Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston addressing rumours surrounding their marriage

Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston addressing rumours surrounding their marriage
Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’

Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’
Meghan Markle ranks first in list of potential runners for US pollical party president

Meghan Markle ranks first in list of potential runners for US pollical party president
Aaron Carter’s best friend shares details of the singer’s final days

Aaron Carter’s best friend shares details of the singer’s final days
Jennifer Lopez reveals why her previous marriages weren’t successful

Jennifer Lopez reveals why her previous marriages weren’t successful
Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’

Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’
‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support
Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa
Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility

Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility