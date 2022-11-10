Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on causing ‘maximum mayhem’ with Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently slammed by a royal expert for sharing an “addiction to drama” and were intent on causing “maximum mayhem” with their exit from The Firm.

During her conversation with The Telegraph, Tina Brown in her book The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, said that Prince William and Kate Middleton calm down each other.

“William and Kate calm each other down a lot; their marriage works very well in that way. In the Sussex marriage, they wind each other up and it’s Us Against the World, and that’s a disaster,” she said.

Tina continued that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep on creating dramatic scenes as they appeared to be “addicted to drama”.

The journalist also warned that Prince Harry has been "completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed. I do question how it will end.

"[Maybe] he'll wake up and realise he's living in Goop (Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company) and he has to get the hell out, go down the pub and see his friends."