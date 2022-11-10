 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowsiki claps back at ‘craziness’ of treating Amber Heard as ‘monster’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski hit back at haters for bashing Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde on social media as if they were “monsters or witches.”

During an interview with Elle, the model reflected how the Aquaman actor and the Don't Worry Darling director received backlash while talking about how “protective” she feels for women.

“I’m in a place where, from my life experiences, what feels affirming and makes sense is really believing and forgiving women,” the Gone Girl star said.

“I remember, in the #MeToo movement, there was this ‘Believe Women’ slogan and it was really controversial,” she added.

Ratajkowski continued: “But that’s where I am. It’s driven me to a place of deep forgiveness and empathy with other women.”

“In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches.

“There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it. I feel very protective.”

