 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Prince Harry slammed for not severing ties with Netflix over 'The Crown' backlash

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Prince Harry has been called out for not walking away from Netflix even as they ‘exploit’ his late mother Princess Diana’s tragic death, a royal expert has stated.

Talking to The Sun ahead of the release of the latest season of the hit royal drama The Crown on November 9, royal expert Angela Levin slammed Prince Harry for continuing his deal with Netflix despite them ‘exposing’ Princess Diana.

Levin said, “If he (Prince Harry) has a guilty conscience, he could do something about it - of course he could. They could give them their money back and walk away. But he doesn't want to.”

She went on to state, “How you can give your money to someone who's doing that is too shocking. You can't stand there and expect people to respect you when Netflix is exposing your mother and not walk away.”

“He'd be a hero if he walked away. Harry should walk away,” Levin concluded.

The Crown season five arrived on Netflix on November 9, 2022, amid criticism from royal enthusiasts and experts for ‘dramatizing’ the royal family’s struggles during the 90s. 

