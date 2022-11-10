King Charles ‘bullied’ Prince Harry, William at mum Diana’s funeral?

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William were reportedly ‘bullied’ by their father King Charles and other senior royal family members into walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin back in 1997, a royal author has claimed.



The sensational claim came in royal author Christopher Andersen’s new book titled The King: The Life of Charles III, in which he suggested that the then-15 and 12-year-old William and Harry were forced into PTSD following the tragic death of Diana in a car crash.

Andersen detailed just how traumatic the event was for both Prince William and Prince Harry, claiming that flying to London is still ‘triggering’ for Harry.

Talking to US Weekly, Andersen shared, “I think it haunts him because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it I’ve written that I believe it’s a form of PTSD.”

“He said it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin, and they were more or less bullied into doing it by the palace — by the men in grey who really run the palace, the people that Diana used to complain about,” he added.

The author further shared that Diana’s brother Charles Spencer also felt ‘tricked’ and described walking behind her coffin as ‘walking through a tunnel of grief’.

“I think both William and Harry thought, ‘Who are these strangers who never met her?' So, they were angry about what had happened. And Charles, I think, understands that to some extent he was responsible for them having to suffer through that,” Andersen also said.