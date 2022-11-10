Iranian actress shows solidarity with home women, poses without headscarf

Taraneh Alidoosti is best known for her role in The Salesman which also won an Academy Award back in 2017. Ever since Iran erupted into protests due to Mahsa Amini’s death, several actors have come forward to show solidarity with oppressed women.

Taraneh is one of the actors who are using their celebrity status to record their protest. She took to her Instagram and posed without headscarf while holding a sign that read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish.





The statement became popular soon after Mahsa embraced death on September 16 in the custody of police for not wearing appropriate attire.

With the picture, Taraneh captioned it with a poem which read, “Your final absence, the migration of singing birds, is not the end of this rebellion.”

The protests have been a solid challenge to Iran Government ever since 1979 revolution.

In the past, Taraneh has spoken against establishment on several occasions.