 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin used to judge couples with huge age gaps before meeting 64-year-old Alec

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin used to judge couples with huge age gaps before meeting 64-year-old Alec

Hilaria Baldwin confessed to being judgmental over couples with a huge age gap before meeting her current spouse Alec Baldwin who is 26 years her senior.

In a recent episode of Witches Anonymous podcast, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin had a candid conversation with Michelle Campbell Mason about couples and age gaps.

According to Daily Mail, Hilaria admitted, "I would judge women and men that had big age differences."

The 34-year-old author continued, "I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever."

She opened up on people's perceptions of a younger woman marrying an older guy.

"That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn't even care and is just like whatever, 'I hope you die, and I'm going to take all your money," she said.

The mother of seven admitted that it was something she also used to think pre-marriage. 

"Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love, and maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or what my thought love would be but it doesn't make it not valid," Hilaria wondered.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin tied the knot in 2012. The couple has seven children together. In October they welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena.

