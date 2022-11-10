Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are the most talked about royal women in the world, fail to win the top slot in popularity, according to a new study.



Queen Elizabeth II still remain as the most popular member of the Royal Family. However, Kate Middleton comes very close to the late Queen in second place, according to a new research.

Interestingly, the Britain's new monarch King Charles III ranked behind both of his sons, Princes William and Harry.

The study was conducted by Financial World, analysed global Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags for 29 of the most popular royals in the world, to see which one had the biggest influence of all.

As per study, the late monarch pulls in a total of 4.7 million Google searches a month, features in 1.6 million Instagram hashtags, and has had 18.7 billion views on TikTok under her hashtag, making her the most mentioned and searched-for royal ever.



Prince William's wife, is the royal with the second biggest influence, boasting 1.4 million Instagram hashtags, 2.9 million Google searches per month and 6.3 billion views on TikTok of videos that contain her.



Prince Harry's wife Meghan failed to beat Kate even after all her media appearances and interviews. Meghan came in third place as the most influential royal.

However, the Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family stepped down as royal left her official royal role in 2020, is also the second most Googled royal of all, being searched 4.5 million times per month around the world.