Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death

File footage

Meghan Markle was left speechless after a podcast guest revealed the trauma of her daughter’s death at a young age.

The Duchess of Sussex invited makeup mogul and medical advocate Victoria Jackson in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

During their conversation, Meghan dubbed it the ‘biggest challenge of all’ for Jackson who ‘fought for her daughter’s life.’

Victoria, who has been among Meghan’s closest friends in California, revealed her daughter’s illness which started with a headache near her eye.

Young Ali tragically died of an autoimmune disease known as neuromyelitis optica (NMO) aged 13 in 2008, the Daily Express reported.

Victoria said, “It's sort of like every parent's worst nightmare all of a sudden,. You have a child who hasn't even been sick, you know?”

While visiting hospitals, the doctors told Victoria of her daughter’s conditions."And they tell me that she has four years to live," she said.

During the recording, Meghan remained quiet after listening to the harrowing story. She later said, "Can't even imagine as a mum hearing that your daughter has four years to live.”

Victoria revealed that her daughter’s tragic death prompted her and her husband, Bill Guthy, to start Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation to champion basic scientific research to find new treatments and ultimately a cure for NMO.



