Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Royal expert talks about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ties

Kate Middleton’s relationship with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is still pretty strained, and the former will not feature in Archetypes, a royal expert has claimed.



The Express UK quoted royal expert Richard Palmer as saying, "I don't get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment.

"Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained."

When asked if Kate will appear on Meghan’s podcast, Richard Palmer said, “I don’t think so.”

Another royal expert Neil Sean claimed Meghan had requested Kate Middleton to appear on Archetypes during her recent visit to UK.

Neil Sean said: "While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes.”