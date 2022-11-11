Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Johnny Depp and his ladylove Joelle Rich were shocked when they heard the rumours about their breakup.

An insider told Us Weekly that “nothing has changed” for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the London-based attorney.

“Nobody was more surprised by the reports they split than Joelle and Johnny,” the insider said of the lovebirds.

The source went on to share that Rich is “still very much in the picture” as the couple continues to see where their romance is headed.

“They are both loving the time they spend together,” the insider added.

This comes after Rich dismissed their separation rumours by flying to Las Vegas to attend Depp’s recent concert.

Rich met Depp when she represented him during his UK libel case against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” back in 2018.

Despite not being a part of his legal team during the actor’s recent bombshell defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in US, Rich was present in the Virginia courtroom to support Depp.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” another source spilled to the outlet at the time.

