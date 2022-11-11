Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan confirmed that he will be doing a film with director Sooraj Barjatiya at the screening of Sooraj's film Uunchai in Mumbai, as reported by IndiaToday.

Salman said that the duo will continue with the Prem series and his famous character 'Prem' will return. Salman and Sooraj have worked in many iconic films together with Salman playing the role of Prem. Needless to say, Sooraj has been pivotal in Salman's growth as a star.

Salman said, "Salman then jokingly said, “Prem will return and he (Sooraj Barjatya) will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi. (He has even announced the title of the film, Prem Ki Shaadi).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will release in theatres on Eid 2023. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 was supposed to release on Eid 2023 but it will not release on Diwali 2023.