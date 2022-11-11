 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya
Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan confirmed that he will be doing a film with director Sooraj Barjatiya at the screening of Sooraj's film Uunchai in Mumbai, as reported by IndiaToday.

Salman said that the duo will continue with the Prem series and his famous character 'Prem' will return. Salman and Sooraj have worked in many iconic films together with Salman playing the role of Prem. Needless to say, Sooraj has been pivotal in Salman's growth as a star.

Salman said, "Salman then jokingly said, “Prem will return and he (Sooraj Barjatya) will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi. (He has even announced the title of the film, Prem Ki Shaadi).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will release in theatres on Eid 2023. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 was supposed to release on Eid 2023 but it will not release on Diwali 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon
Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries

Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries
Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’
Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax

Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t feel insecure of his co-actors and here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t feel insecure of his co-actors and here’s why
Sonu Nigam collaborates with Salim-Sulaiman in Bhoomi 2022

Sonu Nigam collaborates with Salim-Sulaiman in Bhoomi 2022
Boney Kapoor talks about the ‘distress’ that came with Sridevi’s demise

Boney Kapoor talks about the ‘distress’ that came with Sridevi’s demise

Kartik Aaryan wins' best entertainer' at GQ Awards 2022

Kartik Aaryan wins' best entertainer' at GQ Awards 2022
Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' makes its way to the IFFI

Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' makes its way to the IFFI
Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri' 3

Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri' 3
Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi dies while working out at the gym

Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi dies while working out at the gym