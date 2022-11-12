Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner cut a stylish appearance as she walked the red carpet at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles' The Big Night Out Gala.

The Adam Project star looked charming as she smiled for the camera while posing for the photographers at the event in cream shorts.

She rocked a wide-necked white t-shirt under her cream-colored jacket which she paired with matching shorts for the evening.

Garner, who is well known for creating a positive impact with her charitable causes, wore light brown high heels with her chic outfit.

Giving her elegant ensemble an added splash of dazzle, she wore a set of earrings while her brunette tresses, styled in loose waves, fell onto her shoulders.

The actor’s appearance comes after it was reported that she does not want to spend the upcoming holidays with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

An insider told Radar Online that Garner is not looking forward to spending Christmas and Thanksgiving with the Argo star like she used to.