Saturday Nov 12 2022
Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne said he would prefer someone unpopular to portray his role in his forthcoming biopic rather than have someone “like Johnny Depp” get the role.

The No More Tears singer’s life and his romance with his wife Sharon Osbourne will be documented in a film, which was confirmed to be in the works in 2020 as per Metro.uk.

As of yet, there have not been any casting announcements, however, the singer revealed which actor he would want to play his role in the documentary.

“I don’t want to have anyone like Johnny Depp act as me,” Osbourne told Consequence. “I rather have someone who is relatively unknown.”

The documentary will also shed light on Osbourne’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction along with the issues he faced in his marriage to the famed television personality.

During the interview, the singer said he does not care about the darker sides of life being a part of his documentary.

“I don’t give a (expletive),” he said. “I mean, if it’s a success, great. As long as it’s not too slurpy and (expletive), you know?”

