Saturday Nov 12 2022
Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her shockingly ‘misogynistic’ comments in the brand new podcast episode.

 These claims have been made by Daily Express' Richard Palmer told the Royal Round up.

Mr Palmer began everything by admitting, “It's tempting to see a lot of what Meghan's been saying in those podcasts as her attempt to rewrite history.”

“This week, for example, she was talking about the label 'difficult' and being labelled 'difficult'. She was labelled difficult by mainly women who were mainly working for her at the Palace in the royal household.”

“She tried to say it's sort of misogynistic to label women 'difficult' but it was actually mainly women who were calling her that.”

Before concluding Mr Palmer also added, “It's been the same most weeks, so I think that's why there's been a lot of interest in Meghan's podcast. Because it just looks like an attempt to rewrite history.”

