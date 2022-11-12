Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'

Jennifer Aniston admits she has learned the importance of forgiveness due to her traumatic childhood.



The Friends alum in a heartfelt confession revealed that she has got her 'toxic anger' from her mother.

“I forgave my mom,” said Aniston in Allure November issue.

“I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family," she added.

“It’s important,” Aniston added. “It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger. I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, ‘Thank you for showing me what never to be.’

"So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us," she continued

“I think my mom’s divorce really screwed her up,” she said. “Back in that generation it wasn’t like, ‘Go to therapy, talk to somebody. Why don’t you start microdosing?’ You’re going through life and picking up your child with tears on your face and you don’t have any help.”



“My house was not a fun house to live in,” she said. “I was thrilled to get out," she concluded.



Aniston’s parents, actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston got divorced when she was a child.

