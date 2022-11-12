 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Jennifer Aniston admits she has learned the importance of forgiveness due to her traumatic childhood.

The Friends alum in a heartfelt confession revealed that she has got her 'toxic anger' from her mother.

“I forgave my mom,” said Aniston in Allure November issue.

“I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family," she added.

“It’s important,” Aniston added. “It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger. I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, ‘Thank you for showing me what never to be.’

"So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us," she continued

“I think my mom’s divorce really screwed her up,” she said. “Back in that generation it wasn’t like, ‘Go to therapy, talk to somebody. Why don’t you start microdosing?’ You’re going through life and picking up your child with tears on your face and you don’t have any help.”

“My house was not a fun house to live in,” she said. “I was thrilled to get out," she concluded.

Aniston’s parents, actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston got divorced when she was a child.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment

Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment
Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'

Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'
Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

The Royal Foundation named after Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Royal Foundation named after Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s close pal addresses ‘blatant lies’ on Charles, Diana

Prince Harry’s close pal addresses ‘blatant lies’ on Charles, Diana
Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report

Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report
Prince Harry ‘always chasing commercial deals’ like Mike Tindall

Prince Harry ‘always chasing commercial deals’ like Mike Tindall
Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesn't plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesn't plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck
Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’

Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’
Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’

Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’