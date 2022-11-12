 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Pete Davidson's success with the ladies comes after his massive manhood endowment.

SNL's Jay Pharoah now claims that his pal Pete's 'ability to date Hollywood divas is because of his 'big d**k energy'.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the comedian revealed: "I praise Pete. I praise Pete. There's something in the sauce. He got something, okay.

"He got something inside. So I talk to him, I said, 'Pete, man, what is it?' I said, 'Could, what is it, what'd you do? What was it? How you do it?'

"He told me what it was. It, it's his endowment. He confirmed it. He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches.' I was like, 'What? Word. Oh snap we twins. That's crazy'."

"And uh, I think Pete is just, Pete is just a sweet dude. He's sweet. He's vulnerable," he noted.

Pete Davidson's BDE endowment was first done by ex-fiancee Ariana Grande. The former SNL star later dated Kim Kardashian for nine months.

