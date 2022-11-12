BLACKPINK hits billion views mark on Youtube

BLACKPINK crave their name in K-pop history with record-breaking achievement.

On November 12, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK music video BOOMBAYAHA became the first K-pop debut music video in history to surpass 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

BOOMBAYAH is the third music video of BLACKPINK to achieve this milestone, after DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love.

With this achievement, BLACKPINK became the first artist in K-pop history to hit 1.5 billion views with three music videos.

BOOMBAYAH is the track song of BLACKPINK's debut album Square one which was released on August 8, 2016, and it took more than six years to hit the 1.5 billion views mark.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a popular South Korean band consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.



The group was formed in 2016 by the YG Entertainment music agency.