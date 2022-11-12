 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Humayun Saeed trends on Twitter after 'The Crown' intimate scene

The Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has played Princess Diana’s love interest in Netflix series The Crown, which is recently debuted on the platform. 

The actor is receiving mixed reactions by fans after his intimate scene from the show.

In episode 7 of season 5, the Mere Pass Tum ho actor, 51, has shared an intimate moment with the Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who is playing Diana in the series.

As soon as the video clips of that steamy scene went viral, Saeed started trending on the networking giant.


While, on the other hand some internet users really admired Saeed's performance in The Crown as Dr. Hasnat.

